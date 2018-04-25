TWITTER

Twitter profitable again in 1st quarter, grows overseas

This Dec. 16, 2014, file photo shows Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Twitter is reporting its second profitable quarter with very strong profit and revenue numbers, sending shares up sharply in premarket trading.

The company posted earnings of $61 million Wednesday, or 8 cents per shares. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earnings were 16 cents, which is 4 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue as $664.9 million, easily beating analyst projections of $609.9 million.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose 3 percent before the opening bell with the company seeing impressive overseas growth.
