San Jose mayor renews calls to protect 'Dreamers' after federal court ruling

San Jose's mayor is renewing his call for Congress to protect Dreamers after a federal court ordered the re-start of the DACA program, in a slap against the Trump administration's policy. (KGO-TV)

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
San Jose's mayor is renewing his call for Congress to protect Dreamers after a federal court ordered the re-start of the DACA program, in a slap against the Trump administration's policy.

"Someone like the administration can't say, you know, all of you, this program ends today when our courts can intervene," said Maritza Maldonado, Founder and Executive Director of Amigos de Guadalupe Center for Justice & Empowerment.
RELATED: Trump launches Twitter tirade and declares 'DACA is dead

Maldonado says her non-profit has processed dozens of DACA applications ever since the program was enacted by President Obama in 2012.

Close to 700,000 people were enrolled in DACA when the Trump administration announced it was ending the program in September. Two nationwide injunctions earlier this year only applied to renewals.

The Trump administration now has 90 days to restate its arguments before yesterday's order goes into effect. If the ruling stands, first time applications would be accepted again.
RELATED: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Ready to fight California over pro-immigrant sanctuary laws

San Jose was the first California city to sue the Trump Administration after the announcement.

Mayor Sam Liccardo released a statement this morning saying "San Jose's DACA recipients are high-achieving students, innovative entrepreneurs, and dedicated public servants who contribute mightily to our community-often the only community they have ever known. Until Congress acts, San Jose will continue fighting for the worthy aspirations of our hard-working DREAMers."

