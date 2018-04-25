STREETSBORO, Ohio --An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was accused of fatally shooting his 11-year-old brother in suburban Cleveland.
Police said the 13-year-old boy had expressed a desire to hurt himself days before the shooting and was taken in for an evaluation.
The shooting happened Monday in Streetsboro, Cleveland. Police describe it as a "premeditated act," but have not said what led up to it.
Police said the teen faces an aggravated murder charge. Cleveland.com reports he was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting, but details of the evaluation were not available.
Police said the teen used a gun he stole from his grandfather's home. A family friend was babysitting the boys at the time.