Fire damages kitchen equipment at Burlingame restaurant

BURLINGAME, Calif. --
A fire damaged kitchen equipment at a restaurant in Burlingame this morning, a Central County Fire Department battalion chief said.

Crews responded around 7:45 a.m. to the fire reported at Broadway Grill, located at 1400 Broadway, Battalion Chief Craig Latham said.

The fire was sparked by materials in the flue system of the restaurant's kitchen, Latham said.

The flames did not extend elsewhere in the structure, he said.

Broadway was closed for about two hours in the area of Capuchino Avenue as a result of the fire, according to Burlingame police.
