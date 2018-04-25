An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend was granted bail Tuesday while fighting charges that she helped recruit female sex slaves into a cult-like group.A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents at their home in Los Alamitos as she awaits trial.The "Smallville" actress was charged with sex trafficking last Friday after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."She pleaded not guilty.Mack, 35, appeared in tan jail smocks for a brief court appearance. She only spoke to answer "yes" when the judge asked her if she understood the bail conditions.Among those conditions: No contact with current or former members of the secretive group known as NXIVM. She'll also be subject to electronic monitoring and restrictions on computer and cellphone use.Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group. He allegedly sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.Raniere also denies wrongdoing.