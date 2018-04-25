GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WARRIORS-PELICANS: Western Conference semifinals schedule

Kevin Durant celebrates a big shot during an NBA Playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will open the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals against New Orleans in Saturday's Game 1 at Oracle Arena. Former Warriors top assistant Alvin Gentry coaches the Pelicans.

  • Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Next games TBD

Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Klay Thompson added 24 as the Warriors held off the Spurs in Game 5 of their first-round series, 99-91. Draymond Green had a great all-around game with 17 points and team highs of 19 boards and seven assists.

The Spurs closed to within two points before Green nailed a long jumper and a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to close out the win.

LaMarcus Aldridge had a game-high 30 points and Patty Mills added 18 for San Antonio, which failed to get past the opening round for the first time since 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
