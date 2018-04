Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.



Next games TBD

The Warriors will meet the Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday at Oracle Arena (time TBD). Golden State and New Orleans have previously met in the postseason just once, a 4-0 sweep for the Warriors in the 2015 First Round. pic.twitter.com/k9wUt90HW7 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 25, 2018

The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will open the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals against New Orleans in Saturday's Game 1 at Oracle Arena. Former Warriors top assistant Alvin Gentry coaches the Pelicans.Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Klay Thompson added 24 as the Warriors held off the Spurs in Game 5 of their first-round series , 99-91. Draymond Green had a great all-around game with 17 points and team highs of 19 boards and seven assists.The Spurs closed to within two points before Green nailed a long jumper and a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to close out the win.LaMarcus Aldridge had a game-high 30 points and Patty Mills added 18 for San Antonio, which failed to get past the opening round for the first time since 2015.