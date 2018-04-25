OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will open the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals against New Orleans in Saturday's Game 1 at Oracle Arena. Former Warriors top assistant Alvin Gentry coaches the Pelicans.
- Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- Next games TBD
Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Klay Thompson added 24 as the Warriors held off the Spurs in Game 5 of their first-round series, 99-91. Draymond Green had a great all-around game with 17 points and team highs of 19 boards and seven assists.
The Spurs closed to within two points before Green nailed a long jumper and a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to close out the win.
LaMarcus Aldridge had a game-high 30 points and Patty Mills added 18 for San Antonio, which failed to get past the opening round for the first time since 2015.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Warriors will meet the Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday at Oracle Arena (time TBD). Golden State and New Orleans have previously met in the postseason just once, a 4-0 sweep for the Warriors in the 2015 First Round. pic.twitter.com/k9wUt90HW7— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 25, 2018