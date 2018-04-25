FOOD & DRINK

Oakland Eats: North Light, Farmhouse Oakland, Hello Stranger

Former Marc 49 space. | Photo: Porsche C/Yelp

By Hoodline
In this edition: a new wine and cocktail bar is heading to Temescal, a San Francisco Thai restaurant is expanding across the Bay, and a new nightclub is poised to debut Downtown.

Openings


Temescal


North Light (4915 Telegraph Ave.)

Veteran tipster Al M. reports from Temescal that a new spot called North Light is taking over the space that once occupied wine and cocktail bar Marc 49, which closed last fall.

On Marc 49's Facebook page, a message posted last September indicated that the tavern was forced to stop selling alcohol after its liquor license was suspended over "tax issues."

While there isn't much information available for the pub's replacement, public records indicate that North Light has a pending Type 47 liquor license application, which allows for the sale of beer, wine and spirits.
Farmhouse Oakland. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Jack London Square


Farmhouse Oakland (336 Water St.)

In Jack London Square, a new spot called Farmhouse Oakland is taking over the former Jack's Oyster Bar & Fish House space, which closed in late 2016, said Al.

The new eatery comes from the folks behind Farmhouse Kitchen (710 Florida St.) in the Mission, the Chronicle reports. The restaurant has another outpost in Portland, along with Daughter Thai (6118 Medau Pl.) in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.
Papaya salad from Farmhouse Kitchen SF. | Photo: Dean C./Yelp

Co-owner Iing Chatterjee told the Chron that the details are still being worked out. But if it's anything like its flagship locale, expect to see an extensive menu featuring an assortment of apps, curry dishes and noodle soups, salads and entrees, and plenty of vegan and veggie options.

Al said the new restaurant is still in its early days; "as of now, nothing has been done inside since Jack's," but he'll report back with updates as warranted.
1724 Broadway. | Photo: Google

Downtown


Hello Stranger (1724 Broadway)

Lastly, Al spotted some movement at a new space to be named Hello Stranger in Downtown.

According to Eater, the new business comes from partners Summer-Jane Bell (Radio), Josh Trabulsi (Mystic Room) and Bill Stephens, and will feature a full cocktail bar, a stage for live performances and DJs, a dance floor and an upper mezzanine level.

Bell describes the future club as a spot with "great drinks and fun service in a sexy nightclub environment," and will offer 18 taps of beer, wine and cocktails on draught. Expect to see bottle service at large horseshoe-style booths in the lounge area as well.

Roses are red


Have you noticed an addition (or subtraction) from Oakland's food landscape? Text a tip and a horizontal photo to 510-757-9959, and we'll look into it.
