PERSONAL FINANCE

Ask Finney: Skimming devices, pothole refunds, vehicle lemon laws

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Andrew asked on Twitter: How can a consumer sniff out a card skimming device before putting their own card through a system?

Answer 1:

It can be hard. Skimmers are credit and debit card readers crooks use to steal your information at gas pumps, ATM's and the like. Those that are installed in the machines are undetectable, but many are placed outside, and for those, you should check for any signs of tampering, like a loose or ill fitting card slot or keypad or mismatched colors, or if it just looks different. It never hurts to move to the next machine. And use readers where there is good lighting, and closest to attendants.

Question 2:

Richie asks: I hit a big pothole in Oakland that cracked my rim, and was forced to buy a new one. How do I get the city to reimburse me?

Answer 2:

You file a claim with the City of Oakland. And do it now, you only get six months from when the incident occurred. Make sure you name the street where you hit the pothole, include pictures of the damage, and a copy of the receipt for the new rim. Here is a link to the City of Oakland's website.

Question 3:

The final question comes from a different Andrew: Does the lemon law apply to a 2012 car with 50,000 miles? We have taken it to the dealer five times for the same issue under warranty, and have had no success.

Answer 3:

Yes, the lemon law applies to cars still under the original manufacturer's warranty. If the company has had a reasonable amount of attempts to repair, you may have a lemon. The general rule of thumb is four repair attempts or 30 days in the shop, but those are just guides. If the issue is safety-related, two attempts or even less can qualify. A good starting point for you is to contact the Bar Association and get a free consultation with a lemon law attorney.

Click here for more stories by Michael Finney and the 7 On Your Side team.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepersonal finance7 On Your Sideautomotiveauto newsdriving
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ask Finney: Gold jewelry, medallion signature guarantee, bank refunds
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
College grad receives $2K bill that didn't belong to him
Morgan Stanley's George Noceti with tips for your tax refund
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
Proposal aims to speed up rape kit processing in the South Bay
Officials hope 'Golden State Killer' arrest will bring closure to families
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC
VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Show More
Woman who accused 49ers' Reuben Foster of abuse recants story
Bay Area surgeon views breast cancer treatment from new angle
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' targeted South Bay victims 40 years ago
Berkeley ordinance would curb disposable food packaging
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
More News