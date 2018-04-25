SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.
Authorities say they've arrested the "Golden State Killer," the elusive criminal believed to have committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California between 1974 and 1986.
Here's what we know about the suspect, 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo:
- Citrus Heights resident
- Worked as a police officer in Visalia from 1973-1976 and in Auburn from 1976-1979 before he was fired
- A "discarded DNA match" led to his arrest
- Police say his name hadn't come up in any previous investigations
- He reportedly has adult children
- Some of his family members were interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation
