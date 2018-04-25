GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Expert weighs in on case-cracking 'Golden State Killer' DNA evidence

Forensic DNA consultant Bick Barlow stopped by ABC7 News to weigh in on the DNA evidence that police say led to the arrest of the "Golden State Killer" or "East Area Rapist" who terrified California residents in the north and south for over a decade in the 70s and 80s. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.
Forensic DNA consultant Bick Barlow stopped by ABC7 News to weigh in on the DNA evidence that police say led to the arrest of the "Golden State Killer" or "East Area Rapist" who terrified California residents in the north and south for over a decade in the 70s and 80s.

