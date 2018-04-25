The woman who accused San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster of domestic violence has recanted her story.Elissa Ennis, the former girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, claims her injuries were not caused by Foster, and that she can prove it, according to her attorney.The 24-year-old linebacker was accused of physically attacking Ennis at their Los Gatos home in February. Foster had been charged with three felonies, including domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon."(Foster) did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Ennis' attorney Stephanie Rickard says. "Ennis' injuries were the result of a physical fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight. A video of that fight with another woman has been made available," according to a statement from Rickard.