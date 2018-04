VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'

EMBED >More News Videos The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

EMBED >More News Videos After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.

EMBED >More News Videos In "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," Michelle McNamara chronicled her "obsessive" search for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer.

EMBED >More News Videos There's new hope today for the capture of a violent criminal whose crimes span from Sacramento to the East Bay and down to Southern California.

Officials ended decades of terror with the announcement of the arrest of the man known as the "Golden State Killer." Police believe Joseph James DeAngelo of Citrus Heights is responsible for dozens of rapes and murders that occurred in the mid-70s to mid-80s.Watch the video in the player above for the full press conference from Sacramento, and keep scrolling for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.