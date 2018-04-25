Anh Hong bolts Berkeley, reopens in Oakland

Vietnamese restaurant Anh Hong has shuttered its Berkeley location and relocated to 725 International Blvd. (between 7th and 8th avenues) in the Clinton district. The family-owned restaurant chain has three other locations across the Bay Area and Sacramento.
The family claims to have invented Bo 7 mon, or "seven courses of beef," Berkeleyside reports.
Diners at the new location can expect to find dishes like rice plates with short ribs or grilled pork, beef lemongrass rolls and the signature Bo 7 Mon. (No online menu specific to the Oakland location is yet available, but you can check out the Sacramento location's menu here for an idea of what to expect.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Anh Hong seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"The Korean-style ribs were very tender and juicy, the chicken had a delicious charred barbecue flavor to it and the pork was perfectly seasoned," said Yelper Avery W. "Prices are a couple of bucks more expensive than the surrounding Vietnamese restaurants, but the quality of food makes up for it."
Yelper Dylan W. advised that parties of three or more bring cash, since "the limit for credit cards is 20 dollars," but said Anh Hong was a "great restaurant and I will come back soon."
Anh Hong is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.
