FOOD & DRINK

Tenroku Ramen brings classic Japanese fare to Mission Terrace

Photo: J. R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a steaming bowl of savory comfort?

Tenroku Ramen has opened in Mission Terrace at 4435 Mission St. (between Cotter and Francis streets).

In addition to classic ramen choices like tonkotsu with chashu pork, diners will find Japanese offerings that include fried tofu, sushi rolls, nigiri sushi and bento boxes.
Bento box.

Earning a four-star rating out of five Yelp reviews so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Galen W., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 15, said "he ramen was pretty good and there were lots of noodles and toppings. The chashu was a tad too fatty and the ratio of soup to noodles was a bit off."

Yelper Joseph M. said "the restaurant had that old school Sushi Rock vibe. It'd be a good place for friends to go and booze on sake and beer. Also, liked that they had both food and drink specials and deals."

Tenroku Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Berkeley ordinance would curb disposable food packaging
Anh Hong bolts Berkeley, reopens in Oakland
5 new Oakland coffee spots to pore over
House of BBQ brings Mediterranean fare to Wilshire Center
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
Proposal aims to speed up rape kit processing in the South Bay
Officials hope 'Golden State Killer' arrest will bring closure to families
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC
VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Show More
Woman who accused 49ers' Reuben Foster of abuse recants story
Bay Area surgeon views breast cancer treatment from new angle
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' targeted South Bay victims 40 years ago
Berkeley ordinance would curb disposable food packaging
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
More News