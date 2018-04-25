PBWC

VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC

Acting legends and activists Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin gave a hilarious and heartfelt keynote address to a crowd of thousands at the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Acting legends and activists Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin gave a hilarious and heartfelt keynote address to a crowd of thousands at the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco.

They stopped by ABC7 News backstage and spoke to us about the gender pay gap and more.

Keynotes and Panels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin speak on women in the entertainment industry and their long-lasting friendship:

Journalist, activist, and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver speaks on the importance of caring for yourself first, and giving back to others:

ABC7 News' Natasha Zouves and Reggie Aqui talk about telling and selling your story:

Adama Iwu and Rep. Jackie Speier talk the #MeToo movement and harassment in the workplace:
ABC7 at PBWC on Twitter and Instagram
