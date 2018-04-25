GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

In her living room in Santa Cruz, Jennifer Carole recalls the day in 1980 when she learned her father and stepmother were dead. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
In her living room in Santa Cruz, Jennifer Carole recalls the day in 1980 when she learned her father and stepmother were dead.

Carole was 18 years old.

RELATED: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California

She'd just graduated from high school.

She and her two younger brothers were living with their mother in Ventura, not far from where her dad, Lyman Smith, and his second wife, Charlene, lived.

"As things progressed, we learned that they were murdered, that they were bludgeoned to death with a log that was from a stack of firewood they had outside their home," said Carole.

For 20 years, everyone believed the murders were a small-town crime.

RELATED: Officials hope Golden State Killer arrest will bring closure to families

But in 2000, investigators told Carole and her family that DNA linked Lyman and Charlene's murders to the Golden State Killer.

Now, in 2018, an arrest.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, of Citrus Heights.

The 72-year-old veteran and former police officer is suspected in 50 rapes and 12 murders throughout California in the 70s and 80s.

VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
EMBED More News Videos

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.


Carole said she started shaking when she heard the news. She never expected this day would come.

She said she wants him to confess.

"Save us all a bunch of money and agony and drama and then I'd like him to be in general population where he has to live every moment of his life in terror," said Carole.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State KillerSacramentoSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
Show More
Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO on paid leave
Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
More News