What happens to $50,000 reward in 'Golden State Killer' case?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI announced a $50,000 reward in 2016 for the arrest and conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo the man suspected of being the elusive "Golden State Killer."

Authorities say DNA linked the ex-cop to the crimes. The question now is what led officials to DeAngelo in the first place. Was it a tip? "I think those answers will be filled in over time," Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said on Good Morning America on Thursday.

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.


She says the break in the case and the arrest came together during the past six days. "This is like lightning speed," Schubert said. "Everything is still an active investigation."

The "Golden State Killer" was one of California's most prolific serial killers and rapists in the 1970s and 1980s who is allegedly responsible for at least 12 murders and upwards of 50 rapes, plus more than 100 burglaries.

