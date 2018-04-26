ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: OBC wine party, bugs and butterflies, more

Jack London Square I Photo: Facebook

By Hoodline
For the last weekend in April, we've rounded up a full slate of events that range from sea level at Jack London Square to the Oakland Hills.

Tonight at Oakland Zoo, the BEAR League is sponsoring a talk for kids 10 and up about the biology, body language and behavior of black bears. Also this evening, Greenpeace's 2018 gala and fundraiser at its Acorn district action center.

Tomorrow, the 8th Annual World Out West Music and Dance Festival will be in Oakland, and the second annual OBC Wine Party gives dance lovers a chance to mix with Oakland Ballet performers while supporting the arts.

Bugs and Butterflies will offer young minds information on insects at Oakland Zoo on Saturday, and Sunday's Rockridge Neighborhood Heritage Food Tour is a chance to "unleash your inner foodie" during a three-hour walking tour.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, April 26






Friday, April 27











Saturday, April 28








Sunday, April 29








For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
SF Beyonce Mass puts 'Halo' on delighted audiences
Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on 'The Simpsons'
4 can't-miss events for your Friday night in SoMa
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO on paid leave
Show More
Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
Evacuations remain for neighbors of Concord construction fire
More News