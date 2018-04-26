Warriors' Stephen Curry resumes full practice, may play Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. --Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Curry on Thursday participated in his first full practice since suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. The injury caused him to miss the team's past 14 games.
Bonus Curry footage. Mobility looks great. Even gets the shooter’s bounce at the end. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/2dgt7PdfLo— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2018