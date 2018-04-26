GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Stephen Curry resumes full practice, may play Saturday

Warriors star Stephen Curry has resumed full practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr said. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule

Curry on Thursday participated in his first full practice since suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. The injury caused him to miss the team's past 14 games.

