GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases

EMBED </>More Videos

'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases (1 of 8)

'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases

While Joseph DeAngelo may eventually be linked to two San Jose rapes cases from 1978, prosecutors won't be able to charge him with those crimes. The statute of limitations for rape at that time was 10 years. (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
While Joseph DeAngelo may eventually be linked to two San Jose rapes cases from 1978, prosecutors won't be able to charge him with those crimes. The statute of limitations for rape at that time was 10 years.

The law was changed two years ago, eliminating the time limit on rape charges. Santa Clara County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Boyarsky has been pushing for such a change for over 20 years after handling the case of a seven-year-old San Jose victim.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
EMBED More News Videos

The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been solved in 2018, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning.


Even if DeAngelo could be tried for rape today, he would get a break on sentencing if convicted.

"Back in the late 1970's, someone that committed a rape and even used a firearm, the most time they would be facing in prison is about seven years," Boyarsky said. "Now that same conduct would be 25 years to life."

No one except the victims themselves can know the anguish of not seeing a suspect face trial. In DeAngelo's case, he can be put on trial for murder because murder in California has no statute of limitation.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says in her opinion, an alleged rapist convicted of murder would receive punishment.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1978
EMBED More News Videos

The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been solved in 2018, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning.



"If I was a rape victim and he was going to prison for murder, I'd be OK with that," said Sheriff Smith. "I would, as long as he's locked up where he can never hurt another person again. I would be satisfied."

Prosecutor Boyarsky showed ABC7 News a flow chart, which he described as a Rubik's cube, that must be followed in order to file rape charges. It is a complicated process.

The San Jose victims are now in their 50's and 60's. One of them told Boyarsky memories of her assault persist.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerhomicideserial killerserial rapistSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
Expert weighs in on case-cracking 'Golden State Killer' DNA evidence
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
Arrest of elusive 'Golden State Killer' caps decades-long investigation
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO on paid leave
Show More
Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
Evacuations remain for neighbors of Concord construction fire
More News