GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest (1 of 10)

Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest

Fifty-two-year-old "Mary" was sexually assaulted by the "Golden State Killer" back in 1979 in her Walnut Creek bedroom when she was just 13 years old. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Fifty-two-year-old "Mary" was sexually assaulted by the "Golden State Killer" back in 1979 in her Walnut Creek bedroom when she was just 13 years old.

Through tears Thursday, she described her horror over how the suspect attacked her inside her "child's" bedroom covered with posters of things like rainbows and unicorns.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade

She said she overheard news of Joseph James DeAngelo's arrest yesterday and reached out to the director of the forensic lab who processed her case. He confirmed to her "this is it."

She said she is simultaneously relieved and tearful, saying "I couldn't be happier that it's over." She said friends and family who supported her through the ordeal in 1979 were en route to her current Bay Area residence to hug her and celebrate the arrest.

"Mary" says she will not go to court. She does not want to confront DeAngelo in person and has moved on with her life.

VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
EMBED More News Videos

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.


The "Golden State Killer" terrorized the bay area from the fall of 1978 to the summer of 1979. Back then he was known as the "East Area Rapist." He attacked 11 victims from Concord to San Jose -- eight of them in Contra Costa County.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley was a rape crisis counselor back then and worked directly with at least one of the victims.

She recalled the terror of women afraid to sleep with their windows open, fearful they were being stalked. She said, "I can't believe we caught him." She attributes his arrest to innovative new DNA processes along with "good old fashioned" police work.

She's fighting to get rape kits processed by police departments and labs in a more efficient manner to keep this kind of crime spree from ever happening again.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerhomicideserial killerserial rapistDNASacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
Expert weighs in on case-cracking 'Golden State Killer' DNA evidence
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
Arrest of elusive 'Golden State Killer' caps decades-long investigation
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO on paid leave
Show More
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
Evacuations remain for neighbors of Concord construction fire
One dead, child miraculously found safe after San Jose mobile home fire
More News