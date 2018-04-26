Renting in the Bay Area: What does $2,800 get you?

We compared what $2,800 might get you in San Francisco, San Jose, Berkeley and San Mateo, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
San Francisco -- 8200 Oceanview Terrace
This 747-square-foot studio apartment is located at 8200 Oceanview Terrace in San Francisco's Merced Heights neighborhood. Asking $2,800 / month, it's priced 20 percent higher than the $2,325 median rent for a studio in San Francisco.
The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not allowed. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a patio.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
San Jose -- 6991 Chantel Court
Also listed at $2,800 / month, this 1,051-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 6991 Chantel Court in San Jose's Calabazas neighborhood is 6 percent higher than San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,632.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and carpeted floors. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Berkeley -- 771 San Luis Road
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 771 San Luis Road in Berkeley. It's listed for $2,800 / month, which is 12 percent pricier than Berkeley's median one-bedroom rent of $2,495.
Amenities offered in the furnished apartment include in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, a private deck, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
San Mateo -- 456 Mariners Island Blvd., #215
Finally, here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 456 Mariners Island Blvd. in San Mateo, listed at $2,800 / month. That's 10 percent pricier than San Mateo's median one-bedroom rent of $2,550.
In the apartme, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and carpeted floors. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)