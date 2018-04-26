BILL COSBY

Leaders of #MeToo movement react to Bill Cosby verdict

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bill Cosby case is the first celebrity sexual assault trial since the #MeToo movement began last fall. On Thursday, there's strong reaction from leading voices in the movement. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KGO) --
The Bill Cosby case is the first celebrity sexual assault trial since the #MeToo movement began last fall. On Thursday, there's strong reaction from leading voices in the movement.

Cosby's original trial ended in a "mistrial" last June before actress Alyssa Milano ignited the #MeToo movement in October with a tweet.

RELATED: Bill Cosby found guilty on all charges in Andrea Constand sex assault retrial

"If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted, write "me too" as a reply to this tweet," she said.

The hashtag caught on, along with the idea that victims could be believed.

Hollywood actresses spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and brought down the powerful movie producer who had been long rumored of improprieties.

Women marched in cities across America. And from Sacramento to Washington, laws are being re-written to hold perpetrators accountable.

One of Cosby's accusers, Lili Bernard, credits #MeToo for this very different Hollywood ending.

RELATED: Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a-hole' after guilty verdict

"Today, this jury has shown that what the #MeToo movement is saying is that women are worthy of being believed," Bernard said.

There's strong reaction from Hollywood on Thursday after Cosby was declared guilty. Actress Rose McGowan, a Weinstein accuser, tweeted, "Cosby is guilty. I'm sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up."


A leading voice for #MeToo in Sacramento is State Democratic Party women's caucus chair Christine Pelosi. She says the Cosby verdict will only boost the movement.

"And to the next Bill Cosby out there, we're coming for you," she said. "With a different set of laws, a different set of attitudes and a different set of jury instructions than we had before."

Actress and activist Susan Sarandon also tweeted her response. "With Bill Cosby's guilty verdict, I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment."

Click here for more stories and videos related to Bill Cosby.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentsexual misconducttwitteru.s. & worldcelebrityPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
BILL COSBY
Cosby victim reacts to verdict after testifying at re-trial
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of aggravated indecent assault
More bill cosby
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
7 On Your Side helps man get Jeep repaired after carmaker refused claim
Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Show More
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
More News