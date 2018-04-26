Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

With Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment. #TimesUp https://t.co/5MHTsbp2Bz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 26, 2018

The Bill Cosby case is the first celebrity sexual assault trial since the #MeToo movement began last fall. On Thursday, there's strong reaction from leading voices in the movement.Cosby's original trial ended in a "mistrial" last June before actress Alyssa Milano ignited the #MeToo movement in October with a tweet."If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted, write "me too" as a reply to this tweet," she said.The hashtag caught on, along with the idea that victims could be believed.Hollywood actresses spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and brought down the powerful movie producer who had been long rumored of improprieties.Women marched in cities across America. And from Sacramento to Washington, laws are being re-written to hold perpetrators accountable.One of Cosby's accusers, Lili Bernard, credits #MeToo for this very different Hollywood ending."Today, this jury has shown that what the #MeToo movement is saying is that women are worthy of being believed," Bernard said.There's strong reaction from Hollywood on Thursday after Cosby was declared guilty. Actress Rose McGowan, a Weinstein accuser, tweeted, "Cosby is guilty. I'm sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up."A leading voice for #MeToo in Sacramento is State Democratic Party women's caucus chair Christine Pelosi. She says the Cosby verdict will only boost the movement."And to the next Bill Cosby out there, we're coming for you," she said. "With a different set of laws, a different set of attitudes and a different set of jury instructions than we had before."Actress and activist Susan Sarandon also tweeted her response. "With Bill Cosby's guilty verdict, I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment."