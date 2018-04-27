One dead, child miraculously found safe after San Jose mobile home fire

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and a child is missing after a mobile home fire in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
One man died and a 4-year-old girl was displaced after a two-alarm fire at a mobile home in North San Jose this afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. at 574 Hermitage Street. Firefighters are currently on scene and personnel will be there throughout the night due to the fatality, according to San Jose fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

A 4-year-old girl was initially reported missing, Matlow said, but she was not injured and later found with a person believed to be a family member.

When firefighters first arrived to the scene, Matlow said the smoke from the fire was so thick that the second engine could not see the first engine.

A man was confirmed dead after firefighters searched the mobile home. The identity of the man is currently unknown, according to Matlow.

San Jose Councilman Lan Diep said the fire happened in his district and the man who died was in his 20's.

None of the adjacent buildings needed to be evacuated but the fire completely destroyed the mobile home where it was first reported, Matlow said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. About 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firemissing childrenmobile homesfirefightersfire deathfatal fireSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
7 On Your Side helps man get Jeep repaired after carmaker refused claim
Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Show More
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
More News