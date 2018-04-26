What does $1,700 rent you in San Jose, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
338 Royal Ave. (Downtown)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 338 Royal Ave. It's listed for $1,695 / month for its 550-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
617 S 9th St., #4 (Downtown)
Here's a 350-square-foot studio apartment at 617 S 9th St. that's going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, closet space, new countertops and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
305 Perrymont Ave. (Spartan Keys / Monterey Corridor)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 305 Perrymont Ave. It's listed for $1,650 / month.
The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted floors, large windows, a patio, a kitchen pantry and large windows.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
