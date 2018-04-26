After an emotionally-charged case that portrayed Bill Cosby as both a serial rapist and a victim of the outrage generated by the #MeToo movement, a jury of seven men and five women came to their unanimous decision - guilty.One of the five women to testify in the re-trial was a former ABC7 News employee, Janice Baker-Kinney. She was 24 and working as a bartender in Reno when she says Cosby assaulted her.These five women were not called to testify in the first trial in June of 2017, which ended in a mistrial. But in the re-trial, they were. That proved to be a game-changer.The district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania read the names of the five women whose testimony helped find Cosby guilty. One of them, Baker-Kinney, met Cosby during a pizza party at a home in Reno where he was staying."I was sexually assaulted by him in May of 1982," she said. Her reaction today: "This may be the end for Mr. Cosby but this victory is just the beginning for many of us, to fight for justice, to do the right thing and support every person who has ever been shamed and humiliated and blamed."Comedian Brian Copeland knew Cosby and opened for him during his Bay Area shows. "It just goes to show you really don't know anybody. You really don't know anybody. This was somebody who lived two diametrically opposed lives," he said.Copeland says the accusations and Thursday's verdict will forever tarnish Cosby's reputation.Many did not believe these women and, ironically, it was another standup comedian, Hannibal Burris, who brought up the allegations by mocking Cosby and calling him a rapist.He told the audience to Google Cosby rape once they left the show. We now know that skit eventually changed the lives of nearly 60 women.