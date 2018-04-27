GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'Golden State Killer' suspect Joseph DeAngelo scheduled to appear in court today

The 72-year-old man suspected of being the "Golden State Killer" is scheduled to appear in court for the first time today. (Photo by sacsheriff/Twitter)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The 72-year-old man suspected of being the "Golden State Killer" is scheduled to appear in court for the first time today. This morning, he's on suicide watch.

FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
Paul Holes of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office was preparing to retire when the biggest moment of his career happened outside the home of John Joseph DeAngelo. He has wanted to solve the case before he retired -- and the stunning conclusion to a decades-long hunt for the "Golden State Killer" is something you'll want to hear straight from him.



He's scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento County Court on two counts of murder but is suspected of at least ten more murders and upwards of 50 rapes from 1976 to 1986.

Investigators tracked down Joseph DeAngelo using a genealogy website that contained genetic information from a relative.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade

Yesterday, Police searched DeAngelo's Citrus Heights home for possible murder weapons as well as trinkets the accused Golden State Killer might have stolen from his victims.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
