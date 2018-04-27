EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3397681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paul Holes of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office was preparing to retire when the biggest moment of his career happened outside the home of John Joseph DeAngelo. He has wanted to solve the case before he retired -- and the stunning conclusion to a decades-long hunt for the "Golden State Killer" is something you'll want to hear straight from him.

The 72-year-old man suspected of being the "Golden State Killer" is scheduled to appear in court for the first time today. This morning, he's on suicide watch.He's scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento County Court on two counts of murder but is suspected of at least ten more murders and upwards of 50 rapes from 1976 to 1986.Investigators tracked down Joseph DeAngelo using a genealogy website that contained genetic information from a relative.Yesterday, Police searched DeAngelo's Citrus Heights home for possible murder weapons as well as trinkets the accused Golden State Killer might have stolen from his victims.