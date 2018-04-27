Downed power lines prompt Santa Cruz Mountains' Soquel San Jose Road to close

CHP officials said Soquel San Jose Road is closed in both directions because of downed power lines in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
CHP officials said Soquel San Jose Road is closed in both directions because of downed power lines in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Crews are on scene hoping to have the road open by noon.

CHP officials said there are some alternate routes including Highway 17 to Laurel Glen and added that drivers can also take North Rodeo Gulch to Laurel Glen.

The incident occurred at 7:50 o.m. Thursday when a car hit a power pole.

Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.

