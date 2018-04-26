FOOD & DRINK

Bullet train sushi spot Hikari pulls into Japantown

Photo: Eric T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Japantown has a new sushi bar; Hikari, the new arrival, is located at 1734 Post St. (between Webster and Laguna).

The restaurant uses uses a bullet train system imported from Japan to deliver hand-crafted sushi directly from the kitchen to customers. Menu items include ikura, scallop nigiri, niku beef udon and more.
Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp

With a four-star rating out of 37 Yelp reviews, Hikari has been positively received so far.

Michelle C., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said the restaurant is "great for small groups" and has a "fun concept. The more you order, the more likely you are to get a prize--a treat on the house."

Yelper Helen Z. said she and her party arrived when the restaurant opened to avoid a potential wait.

"The waiters were friendly and let us choose between sitting at a bar or booth. You order on iPads and every individual has their own tab," said Helen. "The food is all quite reasonably priced and delicious. Would come back here again!"

Hikari is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
Prospect Heights gets a new Greek restaurant, Underhill Brooklyn
The young Americans: 5 new modern San Francisco restaurants
SF Eats: InoVino in new hands, free grilled cheese sandwiches, more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Golden State Killer' suspect scheduled to appear in court
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
Show More
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Giant inflatable duck joins traffic rolling down Iowa street
More News