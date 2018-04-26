Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3392302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' they have 'Golden State Killer' ABC7 News spoke with newly retired cold case investigator, Paul Holes, about his search for the "Golden State Killer." The obsession, the haunting crimes, and his quest to help ease victims suffering is a story you'll want to hear from him.

One of the detectives originally assigned to the 'Visalia Ransacker' case was detective Bill McGowen, who dedicated his life to breaking the case.

He is the alleged serial killer who spent nearly four decades on the run, but now that 72-year-old Joseph James Deangelo is in custody, questions from investigators about his role as the Visalia Ransacker and Golden State Killer pour in.Dr. Eric Hickey is a well-known forensic psychologist and studies serial killers.He says one of the elements in this case that stands out is the people DeAngelo is accused of targeting."Most would just kill women or just kill men," Hickey said. "Seldom do you see them kill them together and then have sex with one of the victims."That makes Hickey want to examine DeAngelo's past to see what his childhood was like. The criminal expert said, "He obviously had a lot of anger towards women he hated women he was very sadistic towards them."The anger Hickey mentioned was echoed by one of DeAngelo's neighbors, Grant Gorman, who described an argument the two had over his dog."He called and said if you don't shut that dog up, I'll deliver a load of death," Gorman said.Hickey also anticipates that once investigators go through DeAngelo's computer, they will likely find sadistic porn.