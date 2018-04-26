SF Weekend: Bioblitz challenge, Market Street beginner bike ride, more

Tomorrow, more than 65 cities on five continents will join the City Nature Challenge, with the first San Francisco event kicking off in Noe Valley. In the global competition, participants log wildlife and animal sightings via a free app provided byiNaturalist.
As more residents turn to bicycling, riding down busy Market Street may seem like a daunting task. To help you calm your nerves, a group is meeting at the California Academy of Sciences on Saturday for a five-mile practice commute from Golden Gate Park to the Ferry building.
While not a class, "it's the perfect opportunity to practice biking on Market Street and get people comfortable with city riding," say organizers. RSVP required.
If live music is more your speed, head to the historic Bayview Opera House on Sunday to "enjoy a lively afternoon of concerts and conversations from the Bay Area's African-American, Vietnamese, Kurdish and Chicano communities."
Hosted by Rhodessa Jones, the event kicks off at 2 p.m. and features Au Co Vietnamese Cultural Center youth ensemble, the Omnira Institute, La Familia Pena-Govea, and mother-daughter duo Ozden Oztoprak and Isik Berfin. There's a suggested donation of $5 to attend.
