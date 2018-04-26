ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Bioblitz challenge, Market Street beginner bike ride, more

Photo: Presidio Nature Challenge/Facebook

By Hoodline
This weekend is full of fun things to do around the city, so get ready to go play outside.

Tomorrow, more than 65 cities on five continents will join the City Nature Challenge, with the first San Francisco event kicking off in Noe Valley. In the global competition, participants log wildlife and animal sightings via a free app provided byiNaturalist.

As more residents turn to bicycling, riding down busy Market Street may seem like a daunting task. To help you calm your nerves, a group is meeting at the California Academy of Sciences on Saturday for a five-mile practice commute from Golden Gate Park to the Ferry building.

While not a class, "it's the perfect opportunity to practice biking on Market Street and get people comfortable with city riding," say organizers. RSVP required.

If live music is more your speed, head to the historic Bayview Opera House on Sunday to "enjoy a lively afternoon of concerts and conversations from the Bay Area's African-American, Vietnamese, Kurdish and Chicano communities."

Hosted by Rhodessa Jones, the event kicks off at 2 p.m. and features Au Co Vietnamese Cultural Center youth ensemble, the Omnira Institute, La Familia Pena-Govea, and mother-daughter duo Ozden Oztoprak and Isik Berfin. There's a suggested donation of $5 to attend.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Friday, April 27


Saturday, April 28


Sunday, April 29




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
ABBA says it records 2 songs, first new material in 35 years
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Golden State Killer' suspect scheduled to appear in court
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
Show More
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Giant inflatable duck joins traffic rolling down Iowa street
More News