Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game

#BREAKING “I’m getting there for sure, knee feels pretty good. @StephenCurry30 “Haven’t had any pain.” Not sure yet if he’ll be back Sat. pic.twitter.com/tv7I8XBT4R — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) April 27, 2018

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says star Stephen Curry remains questionable for tomorrow's Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.Curry has been out of action for five weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL knee sprain on March 23. He's missed 14 games."He's doing great," said Kerr after Friday's practice. "He's supporting the team."Kerr said Curry's status likely would not be re-evaluated until after Saturday's shoot-around, before the matchup with the Pelicans.Curry practiced at full-strength both Thursday and Friday.Kevin Durant told reporters he's encouraged by what he's seen so far from Curry.