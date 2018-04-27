GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says star Stephen Curry remains questionable for tomorrow's Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says star Stephen Curry remains questionable for tomorrow's Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

RELATED: How Kevin Durant, Warriors have adjusted without Steph Curry

Curry has been out of action for five weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL knee sprain on March 23. He's missed 14 games.

"He's doing great," said Kerr after Friday's practice. "He's supporting the team."


Kerr said Curry's status likely would not be re-evaluated until after Saturday's shoot-around, before the matchup with the Pelicans.

Curry practiced at full-strength both Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Stephen Curry signs broad production deal with Sony Pictures

Kevin Durant told reporters he's encouraged by what he's seen so far from Curry.

Click here for more stories related to the Golden State Warriors.

