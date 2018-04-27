Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game

RELATED: How Kevin Durant, Warriors have adjusted without Steph Curry
Curry has been out of action for five weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL knee sprain on March 23. He's missed 14 games.
"He's doing great," said Kerr after Friday's practice. "He's supporting the team."
Kerr said Curry's status likely would not be re-evaluated until after Saturday's shoot-around, before the matchup with the Pelicans.
Curry practiced at full-strength both Thursday and Friday.
Kevin Durant told reporters he's encouraged by what he's seen so far from Curry.
