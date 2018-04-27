7 ON YOUR SIDE

TIPS: How to hire a good plumber

EMBED </>More Videos

Hiring a plumber can be expensive and outrageous. Most of us pick a plumber at the exact wrong time -- when our house is flooding or the some other disaster is underway. But even under those conditions you can find a good one i (KGO-TV)

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Hiring a plumber can be expensive. Hiring the wrong plumber can be outrageous. Most of us pick a plumber at the exact wrong time. When our house is flooding or the some other disaster is underway. But even under those conditions you can find a good one if you know how.

Recently I caught up with Co Co County Drain Cleaning & Plumbing on a job in Walnut Creek. Their plumbers were hard at work installing water heaters and water lines.

Co Co County Drain Cleaning & Plumbing has been selected as one of the best by Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook.

Kevin Brasler is the executive editor of Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook. He told me, "The differences between the best companies and the worse companies, especially for plumbing work, are really big."

Brasler adds, "The worst companies are causing more problems than they are fixing and are charging way to much money for the work they are doing."

Mike Brown owns Co Co County Drain Cleaning & Plumbing and agrees with Brasler, saying unprofessional and overpriced work is not that uncommon.

"We try to keep our prices low to keep it fair, " he says, "We try to make everything look good, look appealing, even if it is going in the wall we are making it straight and clean."

That work ethic is making an impression Mike Schwartz, he's the homeowner who hired Co Co County Drain Cleaning & Plumbing.

"We have two hot water heaters running here that run in series, they can switch back and forth. He had to run new lines for the water heaters," he said. "Look how neat the work is. Bright yellow valves up there, so we can switch back and forth, the lines run parallel, the drain line is PVC, it is a beautiful job."

When hiring for a plumber for your home, Brasler from Checkbook says be sure your plumber is insured and licensed, but that is just the beginning.

"Don't just assume because a company says we are a licensed plumbing outfit that it means anything at all in terms of quality of the work they do," he said.

Click here for Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook's free advice on hiring a plumber and ratings for plumbers throughout the region.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and the 7 On Your Side team.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconsumerconsumer concerns7 On Your Sidehomehome repairsshoppingWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Student loan relief letter, life after foreclosure, furniture donation
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Boudin Bakery, ICMA Foundation concert
Why Jeep warranty won't cover engine repairs
Consumer Reports: How to check if your car is under recall
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
New Hayes Valley boutique to offer ethical brands
Seminary Point shopping center brings jobs, retail to East Oakland
Outdoor mini-golf teeing off in Mission Bay
Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO on paid leave
More Business
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking DeAngelo and the 'Golden State Killer'
Massive backup near bay bridge after CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop
How genealogical websites helped investigators pinpoint alleged Golden State Killer
Burlingame Country Club suspended by U.S. Tennis Association over racism claims
What Really Matters: Finally Justice?
Oregon man misidentified as serial killing suspect in 2017
An arresting promposal
Show More
What's next after North-South Korean leaders' meeting?
SJPD swears in record-setting number of female officers
Hunting the Golden State Killer: Paul Holes reflects on decades-long investigation
'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
More News