FOOD & DRINK

Rose Kitchen: the Tenderloin's newest Vietnamese restaurant

Genie S./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Tenderloin has serious competition for great Vietnamese food, but now a new seafood-focused contender is joining the fray. Located at 607 Larkin St. (between Willow St. & Eddy St.) in Tenderloin, Rose Kitchen is the (delicious) new kid on the block.

Look forward to Rose Kitchen's seafood-rich dinner specials, which include lobster and shrimp dishes. Menu items also include classic pho, vermicelli bowls and rice plates.

With 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, Rose Kitchen is off to a strong start.

Genie S., the first Yelper to review the former Bodega Bistro location on April 20, said, "the interior has been repainted and looks so much brighter. Good bun bo hue. Came during lunch and it was busy! Looking forward to coming back to try the other dishes."

"This place has recently had a makeover from a previous business and looks great," added Yelper Rusty O. "You can tell that they really care about the food, atmosphere and experience. Can't wait to come back and try more of the menu. Great job, Rose!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rose Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
Prospect Heights gets a new Greek restaurant, Underhill Brooklyn
Bullet train sushi spot Hikari pulls into Japantown
The young Americans: 5 new modern San Francisco restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several lanes blocked on EB 80 after CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
Oregon man misidentified as serial killing suspect in 2017
What's next after North-South Korean leaders' meeting?
SJPD swears in record-setting number of female officers
Hunting the Golden State Killer: Paul Holes reflects on decades-long investigation
'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Boudin Bakery, ICMA Foundation concert
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Concord residents return home after nearby construction fire forced evacuation
More News