Hunting the Golden State Killer: Paul Holes reflects on decades-long investigation

The Contra Costa County cold-case investigator who spent the past two decades hunting for the Golden State Killer told ABC7 News he's 100 percent certain they got the "right guy." (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Contra Costa County cold-case investigator who spent the past two decades hunting for the Golden State Killer told ABC7 News he's 100 percent certain they got the "right guy."

Paul Holes was on the cover of Diablo Magazine just two months ago... In a feature on his relentless journey to track down one of most elusive serial killers in U.S. history.

RELATED: CoCo County Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' they have 'Golden State Killer'
Click here for the full story and watch the video in the player above for insight into the generation-spanning search for the "Golden State Killer," and justice for the victims he terrorized.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.

