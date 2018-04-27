CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop near Bay Bridge

.@CHPSanFrancisco investigating crash where female driver dragged CHP officer who’d pulled her over. She sped off & only stopped after crashing into other vehicles. This is eastbound 80 approaching the Bay Bridge. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/XiJffIy0va — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) April 28, 2018

Holy moly I have never seen anything like this: stopped motorist took OFF w @CHP_HQ officer hanging out th driver door for dear life eastbound on bay bridge. The car drove trying to throw the officer off. Yes I called CHP to let them know. Car finally stopped. pic.twitter.com/UCK9WmLwOI — Christine H. Lee 🐓💨 (@xtinehlee) April 28, 2018

Massive backups around Bay Bridge as @CHPSanFrancisco investigates collision involving officer. We’re headed to the scene. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/V81QiKrH4A — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) April 28, 2018

Officials say a CHP officer was dragged while conducting a routine traffic stop on the approach to the Bay Bridge during the busy Friday evening commute.He was injured on Eastbound 80 near Fifth Street.The CHP says the officer pulled a woman over but she tried to drive away and the officer was dragged.The woman crashed her vehicle.The officer is being treated for injuries.Several people who are stuck in the backup have posted photos on social media.