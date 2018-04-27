CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop near Bay Bridge

RELATED: Live traffic maps
He was injured on Eastbound 80 near Fifth Street.
.@CHPSanFrancisco investigating crash where female driver dragged CHP officer who’d pulled her over. She sped off & only stopped after crashing into other vehicles. This is eastbound 80 approaching the Bay Bridge. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/XiJffIy0va— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) April 28, 2018
The CHP says the officer pulled a woman over but she tried to drive away and the officer was dragged.
The woman crashed her vehicle.
The officer is being treated for injuries.
Several people who are stuck in the backup have posted photos on social media.
Holy moly I have never seen anything like this: stopped motorist took OFF w @CHP_HQ officer hanging out th driver door for dear life eastbound on bay bridge. The car drove trying to throw the officer off. Yes I called CHP to let them know. Car finally stopped. pic.twitter.com/UCK9WmLwOI— Christine H. Lee 🐓💨 (@xtinehlee) April 28, 2018
Massive backups around Bay Bridge as @CHPSanFrancisco investigates collision involving officer. We’re headed to the scene. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/V81QiKrH4A— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) April 28, 2018