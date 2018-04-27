TRAFFIC

CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop near Bay Bridge

Officials say a CHP officer was dragged while conducting a routine traffic stop on the approach to the Bay Bridge during the busy Friday evening commute.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
He was injured on Eastbound 80 near Fifth Street.

The CHP says the officer pulled a woman over but she tried to drive away and the officer was dragged.

The woman crashed her vehicle.
The officer is being treated for injuries.

Several people who are stuck in the backup have posted photos on social media.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
