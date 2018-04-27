FOOD & DRINK

San Jose's new Senses Restaurant satisfies all five with Vietnamese-French fusion

Photo: Senses Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some fusion fare? A new spot has you covered. This new arrival to the Alum Rock area, called Senses Restaurant, is located at 175 S. Capitol Ave., Suite K&L.

The restaurant specializes in French and Vietnamese fusion cuisine. Guests can look for a variety of house specials, including stir-fried lobster, roasted crab, seared ahi tuna steak and much more.

It has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Ruby O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, said, "This place is pretty good and I for sure will come back! Everything tasted great and was well seasoned."

Yelper Charles E. added, "A must go. A great find! High quality food at a good value with great, friendly service. What's not to like? The inside is all brand new: floors, walls, tables chairs, beautiful paintings, TVs and sound system. It's very clean and top notch."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Senses Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
