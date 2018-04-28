GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Stephen Curry remains questionable for Pelicans game

Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up on the court before Game 4 of a NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says star Stephen Curry remains questionable for tonight's Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry has been out of action for five weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL knee sprain on March 23. He's missed 14 games.

"He's doing great," said Kerr after Friday's practice. "He's supporting the team."

Kerr said Curry's status likely would not be re-evaluated until after Saturday's shoot-around, before the matchup with the Pelicans.

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says star Stephen Curry remains questionable for tomorrow's Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.



Curry practiced at full-strength both Thursday and Friday.

Kevin Durant told reporters he's encouraged by what he's seen so far from Curry.

Full strength immediately or not, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry realizes the tall task.

"I just think it's a great opportunity for us to play the world champs and see where you are as a franchise and see what it takes to win a championship," he said.

The AP has contributed to this report.
