Win $20 All-In Concert Tickets from Live Nation!

ABC7 and Live Nation are giving five fans a chance to win a pair of $20 all-in summer concert tickets to the shows listed below, enter here between April 30th and May 4th:WIN TICKETS TO THESE SHOWS!Concord Pavilion -CHICAGO & REO SPEEDWAGONwith Michael TolcherWednesday, June 13. Doors 6:00 PM / Show 7:30 PMShoreline Amphitheatre -DEAD & COMPANYMonday, July 2. Doors 5:30 PM / Show 7:00 PMPENTATONIXTuesday, July 17. Doors 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 PMKEITH URBANwith Kelsea BalleriniFriday, July 20. Doors 6:30 PM / Show 7:30 PMJASON ALDEANwith Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, Dee Jay SilverFriday, September 28. Doors 6:00 PM / Show 7:30 PMCelebrate the start of summer concert season with Live Nation! April 30th through May 8th, buy $20 all-in tickets to see your favorite artists, like Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jason Aldean, Kevin Hart, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, Kesha & Macklemore, Counting Crows with +LIVE+ and many more! Feel the music, LIVE, all summer long! On sale starting April 30th, supplies are limited. To buy tickets, visit Live Nation here: http://ncw.livenation.com