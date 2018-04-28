5 new businesses to explore at Century City Westfield

So what other new businesses are throwing their hats in the ring at the newly reopened mall? From a collaboration between acclaimed chefs to made-to-order ice cream indulgences, read on to find out.
Il Pesce Cucina
10250 Santa Monica Blvd. (At Eataly, Level 2, near Macy's)
Photo: Tanya Y./Yelp
Il Pesce Cucina is a collaboration between Mario Batali's Eataly and chef Michael Cimarusti and Donato Poto's Providence restaurant. Seafood and seafood pasta are the order of the day here, although some vegetarian dishes are available.
Diners can expect offerings like a geoduck and Pacific razor clam ragu; Tuscan seafood stew with California-caught squid, mussels, clams and fish; or the fresh wild catch of the day prepared in one of three Italian styles.
Be warned: the restaurant does not take reservations, and all seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Il Pesce Cucina's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Kim T., who reviewed Il Pesce Cucina on March 3, wrote of the octopus polpo, "The octopus pieces were plump and hearty. The sweet-and-sour roasted pepper sauce was amazing! It had a little heat to it and it really brought out the flavors."
But Jimmy H. noted, "The pasta was not al dente but actually a bit raw so the texture made it a bit unenjoyable to begin with. ... What's saving this restaurant is the nice vibe of being at Eataly, the open kitchen and the very friendly staff."
Il Pesce Cucina is open daily from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Lululemon Athletica
10250 Santa Monica Blvd. (Level 1, between Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom)
Photo: Jim W./Yelp
Lululemon Athletica is a popular national chain of sportswear for women and men. Making the most of a corner location, this outpost sports transparent walls and eye-catching design.
In addition to yoga clothes and workout gear, Lululemon sells swimwear, shoes and casual apparel like leggings.
Lululemon's current rating of four stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
"Although there were a lot of customers in the store, I felt like I was well attended to and that the store was well organized," wrote Yelper Becca D., who reviewed Lululemon on April 4. "I recommend going to the store in person if you are not familiar with their various lines. The pants all have unique cuts and materials that give them a different feel and look."
And Yelper Paula F. said, "I was looking for a particular item and called ahead to make sure they had it and they did! ... The staff at the store whom I dealt with were incredibly friendly and helpful. The dressing rooms were clean, well-maintained and not busy despite there being a decent number of people in the store."
Lululemon is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Asianbox
10250 Santa Monica Blvd. (Level 2, near AMC Theatre)
Photo: Kat C./Yelp
AsianBox is an Asian fusion and gluten-free eatery where diners can choose from a selection of signature boxes or create their own.
Signature boxes include the Miss Jones, with lemongrass pork, chilled noodles and a caramel egg, and the Surf Vietnam box, with shrimp, soy-garlic beef, crispy shallots and pickled vegetables. Diners can also make their own box by choosing a base of rice or noodles, and then adding their choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, AsianBox is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Matthew C., who reviewed AsianBox on January 1, wrote, "It's amazing that they can produce this high-quality food offering when I only had to wait like six minutes. They made my order from scratch and it was customized."
Yelper Jason L. wrote, "I enjoyed the fact that you can choose brown rice without a surcharge. I was a big fan of the pork and the lemongrass glaze. Aside from that, I thought the box was a little disjointed and the toppings and protein didn't fuse together well."
AsianBox is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
La Rosticceria
10250 Santa Monica Blvd. (at Eataly, Level 2, near Macy's)
Prime rib plate & porchetta plate. | Photo: Joy S./Yelp
Another facet of the Eataly operation, La Rosticceria is an Italian-style rotisserie shop selling both full meals and take-home meats by the pound.
For dine-in options, La Rosticceria offers choices like the prime rib panino, the pork arista and the rotisserie chicken. Sides include the caponata, beets or polenta. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
La Rosticceria has received a positive response in its early days, with four stars out of one review on Yelp.
Yelper Joy S., who reviewed La Rosticceria on April 14, had this tip: "The porchetta had two parts: the thin-cut fatty slices and the wider-cut slices ... I recommend that you eat them together. While the fat is bursting with salty goodness, the leaner cut is bland. If you eat it in the same bite, you get the perfect balance."
La Rosticceria is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Smitten Ice Cream
10250 Santa Monica Blvd. (Level 1, near Bloomingdale's and the Microsoft Store)
Photo: Smitten Ice Cream/Yelp
Smitten Ice Cream is a sweet spot for ice cream, frozen yogurt and more. Hailing from the Bay Area, this California chain prides itself on ice cream quickly churned to order with the help of liquid nitrogen.
Flavors include salted caramel, Tcho chocolate, and chocolate chip cookie dough in brown sugar ice cream, as well as a few rotating selections.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 21 reviews, Smitten Ice Cream has been getting positive attention.
Jade F. noted, "The churn really makes a difference in the taste. I tried the jasmine tea before it was churned and it was just okay. After churning, it was delicious."
Yelper Kevin T. wrote, "My go-to at Smitten is the Earl Grey ice cream. You can really taste the Early Grey and the nitrogen process of making the ice cream gives it the perfect amount of creaminess."
Smitten Ice Cream is open Monday-Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.