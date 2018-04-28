License plate cams lead Sausalito police to vehicle stolen from San Jose

SAUSALITO, Calif. --
Sausalito police officers recovered a vehicle stolen in San Jose and arrested the driver after they were tipped off by the city's license plate recognition cameras Friday, police said.

Around 8:43 p.m., officers got the alert from the cameras that an allegedly stolen vehicle had entered Sausalito from the 4000 block of Bridgeway, according to police.

The 1996 Honda Accord was stolen in San Jose on Thursday, police said.

Officers stopped the allegedly stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Buchanan Drive. According to police, the driver, a 16-year-old girl from San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of possession of the stolen vehicle and released on a citation to her parents.

A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car turned out to be a missing person out of San Jose, and she was reunited with her parents, police said. Two boys, one 15 and the other 16, were released without charges to family members, according to police.
