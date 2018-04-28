ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey dies

FILE -- Burning Man founder Larry Harvey

SAN FRANCISCO --
The co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival has died. He was 70.

Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell says Larry Harvey died Saturday morning at a hospital in San Francisco. The cause was not immediately known but he had suffered a stroke on April 4.

Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986, later moving the annual event to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

As many as 70,000 people from around the world now flock to a dry lakebed 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Reno every August for what has become a weeklong celebration.

During that week people are encouraged to build a community and pursue whatever interests them, while respecting one another.

At the celebration's conclusion a towering wooden effigy is burned to the ground.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
