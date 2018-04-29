Bay Area LIFE: Discover adventure and relaxation in Tuolumne County

YOSEMITE (KGO) --Tuolumne County has endless opportunities when it comes to year-round fun. You can discover adventure and relaxation in the fresh air and majestic mountains. Or travel back in time on a steam train or stage coach and wander through Gold Rush-era towns, even sip wine and organic hard cider and then find yourself in awe in Yosemite National Park. Adventure also calls! You can raft the rapids of the wild and scenic Tuolumne River or hike or bike in the breathtaking High Sierra. It's time to Get Outta Town and explore the exquisite beauty and plentiful activities Tuolumne County has to offer!
Click here for more information.