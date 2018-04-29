BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Experience the less-traveled parts of Yosemite in Tuolumne County

When visiting Tuolumne County, you can experience the less-traveled, yet stunning parts of Yosemite. (KGO)

When visiting Tuolumne County, you can experience the less-traveled, yet stunning parts of Yosemite like Hetch Hetchy and Tuolumne Groves of Giant Sequoias. While, discovering world-famous whitewater rafting right around the corner!

Located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite National Park is home to 1,200 square miles of natural beauty. Explore and discover a vast wilderness area filled with giant sequoias, deep valleys, grand meadows, waterfalls, and so much more. Activities abound with year-round fun that the whole family will enjoy! Bike, backpack, or hike your way through over 750 miles of trail to iconic and breathtaking destinations. In the winter, have fun skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and ice-skating in Yosemite's snowy wonderland. The summer months bring a slew of exciting water activities including rafting, boating, fishing, and swimming. With fresh air, spectacular views, and countless adventures, Yosemite National Park provides a truly unforgettable vacation experience.

Click here for more information.

Did you know that giant sequoias are the third longest-lived tree species and can survive for more than 3,000 years? These massive trees reside in three groves within Yosemite National Park: the Mariposa Grove, Tuolumne Grove, and Merced Grove. Containing about 500 giant sequoias, the Mariposa Grove is the most easily accessible of the tree destinations. In this grove, hikers can visit Yosemite's famous Grizzly Giant, a majestic sequoia estimated to be 1,800 years old. Merced and Tuolumne Groves require two to three miles of hiking before the sequoias are seen.

Click here for more information on visiting the Sequoias.
