Shaquem Griffin, UCF star with 1 hand drafted by Seattle Seahawks

UCF star Shaquem Griffin could not have been drafted into a better situation. Griffin was selected with pick No. 141, early in the fifth round, to the Seattle Seahawks - where he will play with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ARLINGTON, Texas --
Shaquem has his left hand amputated when he was a child and it has not stopped him from playing at a dominant level.

He was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in 2016 and the MVP of UCF's Peach Bowl victory against Auburn last season when UCF went 13-0.

He played with Shaquill at UCF. Shaquill passed on offers from other colleges because he only wanted to play with his brother.
