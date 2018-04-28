UCF star Shaquem Griffin could not have been drafted into a better situation. Griffin was selected with pick No. 141, early in the fifth round, to the Seattle Seahawks - where he will play with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin.Shaquem has his left hand amputated when he was a child and it has not stopped him from playing at a dominant level.He was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in 2016 and the MVP of UCF's Peach Bowl victory against Auburn last season when UCF went 13-0.He played with Shaquill at UCF. Shaquill passed on offers from other colleges because he only wanted to play with his brother.