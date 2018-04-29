BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Natural beauty and year-round activities in Tuolumne County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuolumne County is all about natural beauty and year-round activities. (KGO)

SONORA, Calif. (KGO) --
Tuolumne County is all about natural beauty and year-round activities. There are endless opportunities for hiking, biking, rafting, boating, fishing and winter sports while taking in the breathtaking scenery and fresh mountain air.

Pinecrest

Thirty miles east of Sonora on State Highway 108, Pinecrest Recreation Area is the perfect year-round vacation destination! Located at Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest, the Recreation Area lies in a timbered setting at an elevation of 5,600 feet and provides a plethora of camping amenities. Pinecrest offers three hundred campsites complete with tables, grills, flush toilets and potable water. In addition, the area offers "Day Use Sites," which possess a boat launch and designated swimming area. Adventure awaits with activities such as fishing, swimming, biking, skiing, a four mile hike on Pinecrest National Recreation Trail, and more outdoor excursions that the whole family will enjoy!

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbay area lifeyosemite national parktourismhistorynatureenvironmentYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Immerse yourself in California's Gold Rush history
Bay Area LIFE: Experience the less-traveled parts of Yosemite
Bay Area LIFE: Discover adventure and relaxation in Tuolumne County
Bay Area LIFE: Washington Hospital
More bay area life
TRAVEL
Bay Area LIFE: Immerse yourself in California's Gold Rush history
Bay Area LIFE: Experience the less-traveled parts of Yosemite
Bay Area LIFE: Discover adventure and relaxation in Tuolumne County
Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines for emergency landing for father
More Travel
Top Stories
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
49ers' linebacker Reuben Foster due in court today
Crews to rappel on Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
OPD officer predicted danger before deadly Ghost Ship fire
Overturned semi-truck cleared from NB Hwy 101 lanes in Novato
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Shooting in Daly City bowling alley leaves 1 critically injured
Show More
UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes
Notes left on door of Berkeley's shuttered Elmwood cafe for owners
4 hospitalized after boat drifts onto shore in Pacifica
Alvin Gentry: Pelicans still going to play up-tempo despite rout
Golden Knights look to shake off adversity vs. Sharks
More News