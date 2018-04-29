Shooting in Daly City bowling alley leaves 1 critically injured

DALY CITY, Calif. --A shooting at the Classic Bowling Center in Daly City on Saturday night critically injured one person, according to Daly City police.
Police said the shooting was called in at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, at the bowling center at 900 King Drive in Daly City. According to police, officers arrived to find the victim, a man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.
No further information was immediately available.