4 hospitalized after boat drifts onto shore in Pacifica

A boat is seen on a beach in Pacifica, Calif. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PACIFICA, Calif. --
Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries late Saturday night after their boat drifted onto shore at a Pacifica beach, police said.

The incident began around 11:05 p.m. when officers and fire personnel responded to a report of sailboat in distress near Linda Mar Beach.

There, they found that a 33-foot sailboat had run aground on the beach.

The boat's occupants were described as a 24-year-old Spokane, Washington woman, a 33-year-old Crescent City man, a 49-year-old Long Creek, Oregon woman and a 20-year-old woman also from Spokane, Washington. The four received medical assistance at the scene and were then taken to a hospital, police said.

The boat's owners said they were experiencing engine problems before the boat drifted ashore, according to police.
