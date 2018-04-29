4 hospitalized after boat drifts onto shore in Pacifica

Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries late Saturday night after their boat drifted onto shore at a Pacifica beach, police said.The incident began around 11:05 p.m. when officers and fire personnel responded to a report of sailboat in distress near Linda Mar Beach.There, they found that a 33-foot sailboat had run aground on the beach.The boat's occupants were described as a 24-year-old Spokane, Washington woman, a 33-year-old Crescent City man, a 49-year-old Long Creek, Oregon woman and a 20-year-old woman also from Spokane, Washington. The four received medical assistance at the scene and were then taken to a hospital, police said.The boat's owners said they were experiencing engine problems before the boat drifted ashore, according to police.