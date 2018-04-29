PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Pesky pelicans disrupt Pepperdine graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

A pair of pesky pelicans crashed the Pepperdine graduation this weekend. (Grant Dillon via Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. --
A pair of pesky pelicans crashed the Pepperdine graduation this weekend, making for an amusing distraction from the pomp and circumstance.

Video footage caught the birds swooping down on the crowd as people laughed and screamed, and tried - unsuccessfully - to shoo the birds away.

After landing amid the crowd, one bird hopped over to the stage itself, disrupting the ceremony.

School officials tried to shoo the pelican away, but it nipped at their hands and refused to budge for at least a few moments.

Eventually the birds were ushered out and the ceremony resumed.

That's what happens when your graduation overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

FULL VIDEO: Pelicans crash Pepperdine graduation
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsgraduationpepperdine universityanimal attackbirds attackanimalscaught on videoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Large gator traipses across golf course
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
Stressed-out UC Berkeley students can hug a llama Friday
Neglected bulldog needs $10K in medical treatment
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
49ers' linebacker Reuben Foster due in court today
Crews to rappel on Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
OPD officer predicted danger before deadly Ghost Ship fire
Overturned semi-truck cleared from NB Hwy 101 lanes in Novato
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Shooting in Daly City bowling alley leaves 1 critically injured
Show More
UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes
Notes left on door of Berkeley's shuttered Elmwood cafe for owners
4 hospitalized after boat drifts onto shore in Pacifica
Alvin Gentry: Pelicans still going to play up-tempo despite rout
Golden Knights look to shake off adversity vs. Sharks
More News