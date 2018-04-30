Albany police investigate after man fatally shot on bike path

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) --Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in broad daylight near Masonic Avenue along a bike path in Albany Sunday morning.
The man was found under BART tracks on a busy bike path where children usually play. "Big surprise, very big surprise. This is a very peaceful area," Jagadish Chadha said.
Chadha lives on Garfield and Masonic avenues across the street from where police discovered the man's body on a bench around 11:30 a.m. Chadha was home, but didn't hear any gun shots. "It's just very strange, very, very strange," Chadha said.
A man was shot and killed in Albany today near Masonic Ave along the Ohlone Greenway.— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) April 30, 2018
According to city-data.com, there had been only two murders in the past 15 years in Albany before Sunday's homicide.
Albany police are currently investigating the shooting and looking for witnesses. Police will not be releasing the victim's name until they notify his relatives, but said he died at Alameda County Hospital after being rushed there by ambulance from a gun shot wound.
Police discovered the victim after someone reported that a man was injured on Ohlone Greenway. "People come and run up here early in the morning and you'd assume if it happened earlier, someone would have found the body," Howie Miller said.
Miller said he was surprised this happened late on a Sunday morning when the Greenway is full of people. He and his wife Lisa live a few blocks from the crime scene in Berkeley. "This path was recently rebuilt a few years ago and living in the area this is a very common place where we come out and run five days a week," Miller said. His wife added that "it seems like a really safe place, always well populated."
Part of the bike path and surrounding blocks were cordoned off by Albany police for most of Sunday while they conducted their investigation. They said Ohlone Greenway will be open again for public use Monday morning.
If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the Albany Police Department at 510-525-7300. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can call 1-800-222-TIPS.